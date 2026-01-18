Noida techie drowns in pit as help fails to arrive

Residents blame authorities; family demands accountability

Locals had already asked Noida Authority to secure the dangerous site, but nothing changed.

Rescue teams finally recovered Yuvraj's body around dawn.

Police haven't filed an FIR yet. Police said visibility due to fog hampered the rescue and specialist teams arrived late.

Yuvraj's father has filed a complaint against officials for negligence, saying, "My son himself called me while he was trapped. He said, 'papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain.'"

A memorandum would be sent to the Noida Authority.