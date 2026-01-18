Noida techie drowns in pit as help fails to arrive
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer and his family's sole earner, drowned after accidentally driving into an unbarricaded construction pit in Noida's Sector 150 around Friday midnight.
Stuck on the car roof and signaling with his phone light, Yuvraj waited nearly two hours for help.
His father and police arrived but didn't enter the water, saying there were no swimmers available.
A passerby tried searching the freezing pit but couldn't reach him.
Residents blame authorities; family demands accountability
Locals had already asked Noida Authority to secure the dangerous site, but nothing changed.
Rescue teams finally recovered Yuvraj's body around dawn.
Police haven't filed an FIR yet. Police said visibility due to fog hampered the rescue and specialist teams arrived late.
Yuvraj's father has filed a complaint against officials for negligence, saying, "My son himself called me while he was trapped. He said, 'papa, I am stuck, the car has fallen into the drain.'"
A memorandum would be sent to the Noida Authority.