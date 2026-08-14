Noida teen allegedly kills father then dies by suicide

On Wednesday morning, the boy allegedly killed his father while he was asleep.

He later went to Sector 52 metro station and jumped in front of a train. Metro staff tried to help, but he was declared dead at the hospital.

Police identified the boy after the metro incident, and Raju Sharma's body was recovered later after police received information about a foul smell emanating from the premises near Tikona Park in Garhi Chaukhandi, and an investigation is underway to understand what led to this tragedy.