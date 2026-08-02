Noida teen apologized after insulting PM Modi, family flees home
India
A 15-year-old girl from Noida apologized after her video making derogatory comments about PM Modi went viral.
Since then, her family has received serious threats and had to leave their home.
Her mother is now asking for police protection, the withdrawal of the FIR against her daughter, and even requesting PM Modi to adopt her.
Zero FIR transferred to Delhi Police
A Zero FIR was initially registered in Noida against the teen and then transferred to Delhi Police.
PM Modi weighed in, saying society should forgive "misguided children" and help them learn from their mistakes instead of punishing them harshly.
The girl's mother also highlighted their need for a safe place to live and her daughter's right to inherit her late father's house.