Noida couple found dead inside car on Valentine's Day

A young couple was found dead inside a locked car in Noida on Valentine's Day. The victims, identified as Sumit (32) and Rekha (26), had been missing from their homes since the day before Valentine's Day, NDTV reported. Their bodies were discovered with gunshot wounds, and a pistol was recovered from the scene. Initial investigations suggest suicide; however, Sumit's family suspects foul play and claims they may have been murdered due to caste issues.

Suicide note Sumit left a message blaming Rekha According to reports, Sumit left a WhatsApp message blaming Rekha for his decision to take his own life. In the message, he wrote: "I, Sumit, is [sic] going to commit suicide. Rekha is responsible for this because she was in a relationship with me for 15 years and promised me she would marry me, and now she is going to marry someone else. That is why I am committing suicide because Rekha has betrayed me."

Ongoing investigation Sumit's family suspects foul play Sumit's family has raised doubts over the police's initial conclusion. They alleged that Rekha's family had taunted them over caste issues and that they received threatening calls from international numbers warning of police action, according to PTI. A relative said the car was found just a few hundred meters from Rekha's village in Salarpur, which they found suspicious. The couple had been in a relationship for over a decade, with both families aware of it.

