Noida woman, 24, dies by suicide a month after wedding
India
A 24-year-old woman in Noida died by suicide, just a month after her wedding.
She reportedly jumped from the 16th floor of her apartment in Divine Meadows Society, Sector 108.
The tragedy follows another case in the area.
Husband detained, family blames dowry harassment
Her family believes pressure and harassment over dowry from her in-laws led to her death.
Police have registered a case and taken her husband into custody.
The investigation is ongoing, but the incident highlights how dowry issues remain a serious problem.