Noida woman arrested after autopsy found husband's former partner strangled
A 24-year-old woman in Noida was arrested for allegedly strangling her husband's former partner, who was just 22.
The incident happened on October 5, when police received information from locals, and the landlord reached the room, he found the victim unconscious inside a locked room.
What started as a culpable-homicide case quickly turned into a murder investigation after the autopsy revealed she had been strangled.
Police say fatal strangling followed argument
The victim, who had recently moved in with the couple, got into an argument with the accused while the husband was out of town.
Things escalated, and police say the accused ended up fatally strangling her.
She tried to cover it up by telling her husband it was just a fall, but investigators pieced together what really happened and took her into custody on murder charges.