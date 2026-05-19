Noida woman dead in Bhopal, dowry FIR names husband, judge
A 33-year-old woman from Noida was found dead at her in-laws' home in Bhopal, just five months after marrying a lawyer.
Her husband and mother-in-law, a retired judge, have been named in an FIR in connection with dowry death and investigators are probing harassment, assault, and destruction of evidence.
The case has triggered public anger about alleged abuse and gaps in the investigation.
Mother-in-law granted anticipatory bail, husband missing
The mother-in-law got anticipatory bail, but the husband is still missing, even with a ₹10,000 reward out for tips.
WhatsApp chats show the woman felt "trapped" and said her husband accused her of carrying someone else's child.
CCTV footage captured him trying CPR, while police are probing a possible delay in informing authorities.
Investigators admitted they missed sending key forensic material for testing.
The family strongly denies claims of mental health issues and is seeking a fresh post-mortem at AIIMS Delhi and transfer of the investigation outside Madhya Pradesh.