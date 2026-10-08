Noida woman loses 1cr to fake trading app scam
India
A 57-year-old woman from Noida lost ₹1 crore after falling for a fake trading app scam.
She was contacted through a social media platform promising big returns, and after seeing some early substantial returns on her investment, she ended up putting in much more between late August and September.
Noida Cybercrime Branch investigating scam
Things unraveled when she attempted to withdraw the purported profits shown on the application but was told to pay further payments instead.
Realizing something was off, she reported it on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, and now the Noida Cybercrime Branch is investigating.
Police say the fraudsters used multiple phone numbers and accounts, and they're urging everyone to double-check investment platforms before trusting them with money.