Noida woman's Bhopal death sparks dowry and mental health claims
India
A 33-year-old Noida woman's death in Bhopal is raising tough questions.
She allegedly died by suicide after facing dowry harassment, but her mother-in-law, a retired judge, claims the victim was battling schizophrenia and had used marijuana during pregnancy when she wanted to reverse it.
Family seeks AIIMS Delhi autopsy
The victim's family says she felt "trapped" at home, sharing WhatsApp messages as proof of her distress.
They are demanding an independent autopsy at AIIMS, Delhi, pointing out injury marks and gaps in the probe.
While the mother-in-law has secured anticipatory bail, the husband is still missing and faces charges related to dowry death.
A Special Investigation Team is now digging deeper into what really happened.