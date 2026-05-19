Noida woman's Bhopal death sparks dowry and mental health claims

Family seeks AIIMS Delhi autopsy

The victim's family says she felt "trapped" at home, sharing WhatsApp messages as proof of her distress.

They are demanding an independent autopsy at AIIMS, Delhi, pointing out injury marks and gaps in the probe.

While the mother-in-law has secured anticipatory bail, the husband is still missing and faces charges related to dowry death.

A Special Investigation Team is now digging deeper into what really happened.