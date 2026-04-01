Noida worker protests over rising prices, stagnant wages turn chaotic
India
Noida saw major unrest starting April 9, as worker protests over rising prices and stagnant wages quickly turned chaotic.
Police and intelligence teams were caught off guard: there were not enough officers on the ground, and traffic diversions did not help much.
Things escalated fast, with property damage reported in Noida and Greater Noida.
Noida officials criticized for inadequate response
Officials are facing heat for not handling the situation better.
Despite a similar strike in Gurugram on April 3, no extra forces were sent to Noida.
Meetings with workers did not really resolve anything, Around hours of violence, raising tough questions about how worker concerns and crises are being managed in the city.