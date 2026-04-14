Noida workers demand 35% wage hike amid gas price surge
India
Factory workers in Noida hit the streets on Monday, demanding a 35% wage hike to keep up with rising costs, especially cooking gas, which has shot up due to Middle East conflicts.
Their frustration follows Haryana's recent wage revision and echoes similar protests in Barauni, Surat, and Manesar.
Barauni unrest spreads, factories shut
The unrest began back in February in Barauni and quickly spread to other cities as workers pushed for fairer wages and set work hours.
With some factories now shut down and industrialists seeking police protection, it's clear both sides are feeling the heat.
The standoff highlights just how urgent better pay and working conditions have become for many across India's factories.