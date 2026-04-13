Noida workers' pay protest turns violent, police use tear gas
India
Noida saw a heated protest by workers demanding better pay, timely salaries, bonuses, and safer workplaces, including a call for a sexual harassment committee and grievance cell.
Things got out of hand with stone-pelting and damaged vehicles in Phase 2, leading police to step in with tear gas to break up the crowd.
District officials discuss salaries, bonuses, safety
Just before the unrest, top district officials met to talk about keeping things peaceful at work.
They discussed ideas like double overtime pay, bonuses, weekly days off, and better safety measures.
Efforts are still underway to calm things down and address workers' concerns.