Noida: Young software engineer drowns after car crashes into ditch
India
A 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life on Friday night when his car collided with a drainage boundary and with a high-ground ridge that separates two adjacent drainage basins and plunged into a deep, water-filled ditch in Greater Noida.
The accident happened near Sector 150 amid heavy fog and low visibility.
Rescue efforts, family demands action
Yuvraj managed to call his father for help, but rescue attempts by bystanders came too late.
It took police and NDRF teams nearly five hours to recover the vehicle; sadly, Yuvraj was declared dead.
His family is demanding accountability for missing road safety features like reflectors and open drains.
Officials have now filled the ditch with debris, and police say they're investigating possible negligence.