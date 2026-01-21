Noida: Young techie drowns in open pit, builders face charges

Builders booked as probe reveals safety lapses

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. In his final moments, he called his father, shared his location and pleaded for help.

Police have charged the builders—MZ Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens—for negligence leading to culpable homicide since there were no barricades or warning signs at the site.

The Noida Authority has also terminated the services of a junior engineer, while an SIT is now investigating how this was allowed to happen.