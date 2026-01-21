Noida: Young techie drowns in open pit, builders face charges
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his car plunged into a 30-foot-deep, water-filled construction pit near ATS Le Grandiose in Noida's Sector 150.
Dense fog and a broken boundary wall made the pit almost invisible.
Yuvraj couldn't swim and was stranded on his sinking car's roof, calling for help for nearly 90 minutes before falling silent.
Builders booked as probe reveals safety lapses
The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. In his final moments, he called his father, shared his location and pleaded for help.
Police have charged the builders—MZ Wishtown Planners and Lotus Greens—for negligence leading to culpable homicide since there were no barricades or warning signs at the site.
The Noida Authority has also terminated the services of a junior engineer, while an SIT is now investigating how this was allowed to happen.