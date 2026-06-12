Noida's 11-hour blackout draws criticism of national electricity helpline India Jun 12, 2026

Noida just went through an 11-hour power outage, and people are not happy.

The blackout stretched from late at night until the next morning, with Instagram user Riya Girdhar's video about it quickly going viral.

In her clip, she called out the National Electricity Helpline for its laid-back response and questioned how a city like Noida could face such a long cut during peak summer.