Noida's 11-hour blackout draws criticism of national electricity helpline
Noida just went through an 11-hour power outage, and people are not happy.
The blackout stretched from late at night until the next morning, with Instagram user Riya Girdhar's video about it quickly going viral.
In her clip, she called out the National Electricity Helpline for its laid-back response and questioned how a city like Noida could face such a long cut during peak summer.
Online calls for better city services
Girdhar's post struck a chord, racking up nearly 900,000 views as others jumped in to share their own power-cut stories.
One mentioned leaving town in the middle of the night to escape the heat, while some blamed poor infrastructure, especially with temperatures hitting 45 degrees.
The whole episode has sparked fresh calls online for better basic services in cities like Noida.