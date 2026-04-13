Noida's wage protest turns violent, DM Medha Roopam faces questions
Noida's industrial area is tense after a wage protest turned violent, putting District Magistrate Medha Roopam in the hot seat.
Workers, frustrated over stalled talks for a pay hike from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per month, were involved in incidents of violence in several areas by Monday, April 13, 2026.
Months after another controversy involving Roopam and an engineer's death in a waterlogged pothole.
Noida officials order new factory rules
To calm things down, officials rolled out new rules: overtime pay is now doubled, there is extra money for Sunday shifts, and bonuses must be paid directly into workers' accounts by November 30, 2026.
Factories are also required to set up women-led committees against harassment and install complaint boxes.
Employers have to treat workers respectfully and pay salaries by the 10th each month.