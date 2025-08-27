Non-bailable warrant against R&AW ex-officer wanted in Pannun assassination plot 

A Delhi court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) officer Vikash Yadav. The order was passed after Yadav failed to appear in court despite repeated summons. The case involves abduction and attempted murder charges filed by Delhi-based businessman Raj Kumar Walia against Yadav and others. The court has also issued a notice to Yadav's bail surety under section 491 BNSS (procedure for handling a forfeited bond).

Court proceedings Yadav previously cited threats to his life The latest order was passed after he failed to appear before the Patiala House court on Monday. The same order also extended the release of Abdullah Khan's passport, another co-accused in the case. Yadav had been granted exemption from prior hearings after his lawyer filed an application. He had cited threats to his life as a reason for his absence.

Case details Court issues notice to Yadav's bail surety Notably, Yadav was arrested in 2023 after the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) indicted him in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. US authorities charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta with attempting to murder Pannun, claiming he was operating on the orders of an Indian government official identified only as "CC-1."