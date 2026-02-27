Non-bailable warrants against Hizbul chief, 3 others in terrorism case

Salahuddin, associates charged under UAPA

Salahuddin, already labeled a global terrorist by the US and under India's anti-terror laws, leads HM and is linked to multiple cases in Kashmir.

His associates—Ghulam Nabi Khan (alias Amir Khan, Deputy Supreme Commander), Sher Mohammad (commander), and Nasir Yousuf Qadri (media handler)—face similar charges.

The court issued non-bailable warrants and directed the police to execute them and produce the accused at the earliest.