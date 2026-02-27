Non-bailable warrants against Hizbul chief, 3 others in terrorism case
A Srinagar court has issued non-bailable warrants against Syed Salahuddin, the leader of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), and three other top HM operatives, in connection with a terrorism case dating back to 1996.
The case alleges their involvement in radicalisation, recruitment and facilitation of Kashmiri youth — including facilitating training in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir — to wage war against India.
Salahuddin, associates charged under UAPA
Salahuddin, already labeled a global terrorist by the US and under India's anti-terror laws, leads HM and is linked to multiple cases in Kashmir.
His associates—Ghulam Nabi Khan (alias Amir Khan, Deputy Supreme Commander), Sher Mohammad (commander), and Nasir Yousuf Qadri (media handler)—face similar charges.
The court issued non-bailable warrants and directed the police to execute them and produce the accused at the earliest.