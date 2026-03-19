Non-Hindus can enter Badrinath-Kedarnath temples only after this India Mar 19, 2026

Heading to Badrinath or Kedarnath this year?

There's a new rule: non-Hindus can only enter these famous temples (and 45 others) if they sign an affidavit saying they believe in Sanatan Dharma.

The Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) says this is about protecting tradition and the faith of devotees.

BKTC's Hemant Dwivedi even mentioned that celebrities like Sara Ali Khan would be welcome if they submit the affidavit.