Non-Hindus can enter Badrinath-Kedarnath temples only after this
Heading to Badrinath or Kedarnath this year?
There's a new rule: non-Hindus can only enter these famous temples (and 45 others) if they sign an affidavit saying they believe in Sanatan Dharma.
The Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) says this is about protecting tradition and the faith of devotees.
BKTC's Hemant Dwivedi even mentioned that celebrities like Sara Ali Khan would be welcome if they submit the affidavit.
Mobile phones are also banned inside the temple
Mobile phones are now banned inside temple premises, especially near the main shrines.
The aim? Less crowding, no random photography, and a calmer vibe for everyone visiting during the busy Char Dham Yatra.
These changes are part of new steps to keep things respectful and smooth as hundreds of thousands of people visit each year.