Non-veg soon to be added to Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat sleeper menu
India
The Howrah-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Express Sleeper will soon offer non-veg meals, after passengers pointed out that the all-vegetarian menu didn't match what people in West Bengal and Assam usually eat.
Eastern Railway confirmed the change, following requests from locals and leaders who felt the train's food should reflect regional tastes.
Why does it matter?
For many travelers, food is a big part of feeling at home—especially on long journeys.
The current veg-only menu, with items like joha rice and Bengali sweets, was seen as missing the mark for local culture.
By adding non-veg options (like other premium trains already do), the railway is aiming to make everyone feel more included and comfortable on board.