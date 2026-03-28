Nonstop AC in Bengaluru pushes Karnataka to record power use India Mar 28, 2026

Bengaluru is using more electricity than ever, mostly because of nonstop air conditioning in offices, malls, and homes.

This month, the city's demand has helped push Karnataka's total power use to a record high.

Plus, with a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, some households and restaurants may switch to electric cooking, which could add about 400-500 MW to the grid.