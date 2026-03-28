Nonstop AC in Bengaluru pushes Karnataka to record power use
India
Bengaluru is using more electricity than ever, mostly because of nonstop air conditioning in offices, malls, and homes.
This month, the city's demand has helped push Karnataka's total power use to a record high.
Plus, with a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage, some households and restaurants may switch to electric cooking, which could add about 400-500 MW to the grid.
Karnataka relies on solar and thermal
To keep up, Karnataka is relying heavily on solar energy during the day and running thermal plants at night.
The state has also made deals with Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to borrow extra power when needed.
Relief is in sight: by April, new private thermal plant agreements will add 1,000 MW to the grid and pre-monsoon rains should lower agricultural demand.