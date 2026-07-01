Nonstop monsoon rains flood Himachal Pradesh's Chamba Mohalla Sultanpur
India
Himachal Pradesh has been hit hard by nonstop monsoon rains, leading to flash floods and major damage.
In Chamba's Mohalla Sultanpur, an overflowing stream damaged homes, a shop, a government building, and left dozens of vehicles wrecked or washed away.
Himachal floods block 179 roads
As of Tuesday evening, 179 roads are blocked across the state. The heavy rain has also affected 62 electricity transformers and affected 59 drinking water schemes.
Officials say relief work is ongoing, with weather alerts in place for more rain until August 1.
Since June 30, landslides and floods have claimed 15 lives while rescue efforts continue.