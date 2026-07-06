Nonstop rain batters Pune as society wall collapses, crushing vehicles
Pune had a rough Sunday with nonstop rain causing all sorts of chaos: trees toppled, cars got smashed, and even a society wall collapsed onto a parking shed, crushing several parked vehicles in Jambulwadi.
In Wakdewadi, a huge tree branch fell on traffic and damaged several autos and cars.
Luckily, when eight to 10 people got stuck inside one vehicle, quick-thinking locals stepped in and helped everyone get out safely.
Pune dams rise, yellow alert issued
All that rain did help boost water levels in the city's main dams (good news for the summer ahead). Chinchwad saw the heaviest downpour at 51.5mm.
There was also a landslide near Rajmachi Fort that left tourists stranded for a bit until roads were cleared.
With more rain expected this week, authorities have issued a yellow alert and are asking everyone to stay alert for possible flooding or landslides.