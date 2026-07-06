Nonstop rain batters Pune as society wall collapses, crushing vehicles

Pune dams rise, yellow alert issued

All that rain did help boost water levels in the city's main dams (good news for the summer ahead). Chinchwad saw the heaviest downpour at 51.5mm.

There was also a landslide near Rajmachi Fort that left tourists stranded for a bit until roads were cleared.

With more rain expected this week, authorities have issued a yellow alert and are asking everyone to stay alert for possible flooding or landslides.