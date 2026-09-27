Nonstop rain flooded Ganga Expressway near Unnao, nearly 3ft deep
India
Nonstop rain led to serious flooding on the Ganga Expressway near Unnao, with nearly three feet of water having accumulated on the main carriageway by Saturday morning.
Drivers had to wade through knee-deep water or find other routes, as blocked drains made things worse.
The trouble started late Friday after two days of downpour.
Ganga Expressway criticized over drainage
The expressway, opened just this April, is now facing criticism over its construction and drainage systems.
Officials say unfinished drainage work is to blame for the mess, but they have started pumping out water and clearing blockages.
With more rain on the way, authorities are reinforcing embankments and keeping a close watch to keep drivers safe.