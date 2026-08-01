Nonstop rain floods Kozhikode as Engapuzha river overflows, families evacuated

Floods damaged more than 30 homes and several shops in Engapuzha: some shopkeepers managed to save their belongings, but many weren't so lucky.

Kodenchery and Koodaranhi saw similar scenes, though thankfully no casualties so far.

The Malabar River Festival's kayaking events were suspended, and tourist spots in eastern Ernakulam are closed for now.

Emergency helplines are running around the clock as officials keep an eye on the situation.