Nonstop rain in Saharanpur exposes graves, locals rebury with police
India
Nonstop rain in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, led to flooding and washed away soil at a local cemetery, leaving several graves exposed.
Locals, with help from police, respectfully reburied the remains on higher ground.
Videos of the scene quickly spread online and left many people upset.
Village head urges Hindon river widening
Villagers say blocked drains and river encroachments made the flooding worse.
The village head is urging authorities to widen the Hindon River and fix drainage to avoid this happening again.
Officials say all remains were handled with care and things are now under control, but residents want better flood protection going forward.