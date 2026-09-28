Nonstop rain, landslides halt Uttarakhand, Char Dham paused, 2 killed
India
Nonstop rain and landslides have put life on hold in Uttarakhand.
The Char Dham Yatra is paused for the second day, and some tragic incidents have occurred: a child lost their life in a landslide near Kedarnath, and a house collapse in Pauri district claimed another life.
Mountaineers, travelers stranded amid red alert
About 136 mountaineers (including some from abroad) are stuck due to heavy snowfall, with rescue teams working to get them out safely.
Landslides have also stranded around 500 travelers near Pithoragarh.
The weather department has issued a red alert for several districts, so everyone is being urged to check conditions before heading out.
Even rafting in Rishikesh is on hold because of rising river levels.