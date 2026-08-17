Nonstop rain leaves Kolkata, Howrah and Salt Lake, commutes disrupted
India
Nonstop rain since last night has left Kolkata, Howrah, and Salt Lake waterlogged, with traffic jams turning commutes into a headache.
Reduced public transport left schoolchildren and officegoers with a tough time getting around.
Deep depression moves across West Bengal
The weather department says the heavy rain is thanks to a deep depression moving across West Bengal, heading toward Jharkhand by Tuesday.
Haldia saw the most rain at 134mm in just 24 hours.
IMD has also warned of extremely heavy rainfall in districts such as Paschim Medinipur and Bankura, so locals are being asked to stay alert as this wet spell continues.