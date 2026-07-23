Nonstop rain shuts Jammu Srinagar highway, over 600 vehicles stuck
India
The key Jammu-Srinagar highway is shut for a second day thanks to nonstop rain causing landslides and road damage.
Over 600 vehicles are stuck between Jakhani and Banihal, and repair crews are struggling to clear the way because the rain just won't let up.
Authorities are urging people to avoid travel until things improve.
Amarnath and Vaishno Devi pilgrimages paused
It's not just the highway: heavy rains have closed more than a dozen other roads and paused major pilgrimages like Amarnath and Vaishno Devi for five days, leaving thousands of people stranded.
Flash floods have damaged homes, bridges, and power lines in low-lying areas.
The weather department says more rain is likely through Thursday evening, with another spell expected the next day.