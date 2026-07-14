Nonstop rain triggers Northeast India flash floods, Kiren Rijiju warns
India
Flash floods caused by nonstop rain are wreaking havoc in Northeast India, with roads underwater and communities facing serious disruption.
Union minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of the damage, asking everyone to stay alert, follow safety advice, and avoid unnecessary travel to flood-prone areas.
Rescue teams aid flood victims
Rescue teams are out helping people affected by overflowing rivers and landslides. Rijiju assured that the government is fully supporting relief and recovery work.
Officials are keeping a close eye on things since forecasts say more rain could make conditions even tougher.