Nonstop rains trigger landslides, flash floods across 9 Arunachal districts
Arunachal Pradesh has been hit hard by nonstop rain since Sunday, leading to landslides and flash floods in nine districts.
In Lower Siang, a major landslide blocked the Siji River, raising safety concerns for people living downstream.
Over in Keyi Panyor district, three people lost their lives due to flooding, and two are still missing.
Keyi Panyor floods, Ledum bridge collapsed
Flooding in Keyi Panyor has damaged 128 households and wiped out 30 homes in NEEPCO Colony. Search teams are still looking for the missing.
In East Siang's Ledum village, flash floods have wrecked infrastructure, including a collapsed bridge, making travel tricky.
NDRF deployed, IMD warns over 200mm
Extra National Disaster Response Force teams have been sent to help out, and relief supplies are being airlifted as weather allows.
The India Meteorological Department has warned that over 200mm of rain could fall in the next day, so locals are being urged to stay safe and avoid travel if possible.