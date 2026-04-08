North 24 Parganas: 55% missing from electoral list, locals rush
India
More than half the cases under adjudication, about 55%, in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas just found their names missing from the electoral list.
With elections coming up on April 29, locals are scrambling to get re-registered before the April 9 deadline.
Minakhan queues, paperwork confusion, women affected
Crowds line up at the Minakhan Block office hoping to fix their voter status.
Many are frustrated by confusing rules and paperwork issues; women especially are feeling the impact, making up four times as many people in line as men.
Meanwhile, nearby South 24 Parganas seems to have had some success thanks to digital systems.