North Coastal Andhra Pradesh farmers lose ₹1,000cr to back-to-back disasters
India
Farmers in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are having a rough year. After months of drought from weak monsoon rains, sudden floods triggered by a deep depression that recently crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast have now swamped thousands of acres in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.
The back-to-back disasters wiped out crops worth over ₹1,000 crore this Kharif season.
Farmers seek relief after ₹2L losses
Many farmers spent big on seeds and fertilizers (just growing maize cost around ₹18,000 per acre), but many saw their fields destroyed.
Some lost up to ₹2 lakh each as paddy and maize were washed away.
With cultivated land shrinking sharply, local farmers have asked officials for quick relief.
Authorities say they'll assess the damage and consider support soon.