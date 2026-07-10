North Delhi government math teacher critical after alleged suicide attempt
India
A 45-year-old government school math teacher from north Delhi is in critical condition after allegedly trying to take his own life on July 8.
Police found a note in which he blamed heavy work pressure, especially after being assigned extra duties as a booth-level officer for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Family blames mismanagement and probe underway
According to his family, the teacher had asthma and was struggling with the physical demands of supervising 10 officers across the city every day.
His wife shared that despite showing a medical certificate, he was mocked and threatened with losing his job.
The family believes mismanagement at work played a big role, and an official investigation is now underway.