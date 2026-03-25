North India to see brief rain tonight; no major impact
Heads up if you're in north India: a western disturbance is rolling in tonight, bringing light rain to parts of Rajasthan (think Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, maybe even Alwar, and Jaipur), plus some showers for Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi.
The rain should be brief and mostly overnight, so your morning plans likely won't get washed out.
What to expect tomorrow?
By afternoon, skies are expected to clear up across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.
Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will see a mix of sun and clouds.
Down south (including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu), it stays dry but hot; expect temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in central areas while the coasts stay sticky with humidity.
Basically: a quick splash up north tonight, then back to summer vibes for most of the country tomorrow.