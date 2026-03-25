North India to see brief rain tonight; no major impact

What to expect tomorrow?

By afternoon, skies are expected to clear up across Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will see a mix of sun and clouds.

Down south (including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu), it stays dry but hot; expect temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in central areas while the coasts stay sticky with humidity.

Basically: a quick splash up north tonight, then back to summer vibes for most of the country tomorrow.