North India weather: Rain to let up; dense fog persists
India
After rain lashed parts of Punjab, Delhi and Haryana on Friday, North India is getting a weather break: expect a decline in rainfall on Saturday, though fog and increasing cloud cover are likely, and temperatures may remain on the lower side in several cities, bringing a slight chill to early mornings and nights.
Travel may be tricky due to dense fog
Even as the rain lets up, dense fog isn't going anywhere in Punjab (especially during early mornings and late nights), so travel could still be tricky.
Plus, a new weather system is moving in over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, bringing more clouds and possible delays for anyone on the move.
Stay sharp if you're heading out!