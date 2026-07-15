North Kolkata artisans race to finish raths for Rath Yatra
India
In north Kolkata's Rath Para, local artisans are putting in long hours to get their handmade chariots ready for the big Rath Yatra festival.
But nonstop monsoon rains have slowed things down, especially painting and drying the raths.
Still, the team is pushing through to make sure everything's set in time.
Artisans choose maida glue demand rises
The constant rain means materials like wood and paint take way longer to dry.
"Due to the rain, we have not been able to work fully," said artisan Snehashish Patra.
Even so, demand for these handcrafted raths is actually higher than last year.
The artisans are sticking with eco-friendly choices too, using maida-based glue instead of chemicals, and people still love buying these handmade pieces, rain or not.