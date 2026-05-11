North Western Railway runs Palace on Wheels in May 2026

Nationalized bank fully books May trip

The debut May trip leaves Delhi on May 20 and is fully booked by a nationalized bank for 84 guests.

Travelers will visit Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, checking out sights like Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall.

To keep things comfortable in the heat, guests get plenty of cold drinks and treats along the way.

The train itself blends Rajasthani royal style with modern perks: think air-conditioned coaches, Wi-Fi, private bathrooms, and multi-cuisine dining, all while rolling through Rajasthan's heritage spots.