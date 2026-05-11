North Western Railway runs Palace on Wheels in May 2026
For the first time ever, Rajasthan's legendary Palace on Wheels train will roll out in May 2026, breaking a 45-year tradition.
North Western Railway made this move to meet growing demand for unique travel experiences, even with the summer heat.
Nationalized bank fully books May trip
The debut May trip leaves Delhi on May 20 and is fully booked by a nationalized bank for 84 guests.
Travelers will visit Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, checking out sights like Hawa Mahal and Albert Hall.
To keep things comfortable in the heat, guests get plenty of cold drinks and treats along the way.
The train itself blends Rajasthani royal style with modern perks: think air-conditioned coaches, Wi-Fi, private bathrooms, and multi-cuisine dining, all while rolling through Rajasthan's heritage spots.