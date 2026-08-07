Northeast Frontier Railway resumes limited diesel service after Simaluguri floods
After recent floods knocked out train service in Simaluguri, Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway team worked quickly to get things moving again.
NFR's general manager, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, checked out the damaged tracks and bridges before limited trains started running.
For now, only diesel-powered trains are allowed on the repaired section to keep people safe, since many locals are sheltering nearby.
Guwahati Dibrugarh direct trains resume
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that direct trains between Guwahati and Dibrugarh are back on track, thanks to fast action from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the NFR crew.
Full services, including electric trains, will be decided on once the situation normalizes and the affected people are able to return to their homes.
Until then, some routes are still diverted to keep Upper Assam connected.