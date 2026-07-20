Northeast Frontier Railway upgrades New Jalpaiguri yard signaling July 26-28

Heads up if you're traveling soon: Northeast Frontier Railway is upgrading the signaling system at New Jalpaiguri Yard from July 26-28, 2026.

This means several trains, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Tejas Express, will see cancelations, diversions, or new timings.

The upgrade is all about making train journeys safer and smoother, but it's causing some schedule shake-ups in the meantime.