Northeast Frontier Railway upgrades New Jalpaiguri yard signaling July 26-28
Heads up if you're traveling soon: Northeast Frontier Railway is upgrading the signaling system at New Jalpaiguri Yard from July 26-28, 2026.
This means several trains, including Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Tejas Express, will see cancelations, diversions, or new timings.
The upgrade is all about making train journeys safer and smoother, but it's causing some schedule shake-ups in the meantime.
Check schedules for New Jalpaiguri changes
Some trains are canceled (like the New Jalpaiguri-Haldibari Passenger on July 28); others are starting or ending at different stations (Vande Bharat will run from Kishanganj), and a few are taking new routes with extra stops (Rajdhani trains via Siliguri Junction).
Silchar-New Delhi Express leaves two hours later on July 27.
To avoid surprises, check updated schedules on IRCTC's or NFR's official channels before you head out, better safe than stranded!