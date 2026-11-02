Northeast monsoon arrives in Tamil Nadu, Chennai records 76.07mm
India
The northeast monsoon has arrived in Tamil Nadu, bringing heavy rain across Chennai.
In just 24 hours on November 2, Chennai saw an average of 76.07mm of rain, enough to make anyone reach for their umbrella.
The city's command center tracked heavy rainfall at 28 monitoring stations, with five recording very heavy rainfall.
Parrys in Royapuram zone records 149.2mm
Parrys in Royapuram Zone topped the charts with a whopping 149.2mm of rain.
Other northern spots like Manali and Ennore also crossed the 100-millimeter mark, while central areas such as Basin Bridge weren't far behind.
Meanwhile, southern neighborhoods like Velachery and Medavakkam got off lighter, recording just about 27.4mm each.