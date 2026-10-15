Northeast monsoon hits Kerala IMD says Tamil Nadu, Puducherry affected

A yellow alert has been issued for Kerala for Friday as thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50km per hour are likely.

While some areas like Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram saw cooler weather, spots in north and central Kerala stayed warmer than usual.

IMD forecasts highs around 32 degrees Celsius and lows near 25 degrees Celsius for the next few days, so keep an umbrella handy!