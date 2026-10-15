Northeast monsoon hits Kerala IMD says Tamil Nadu, Puducherry affected
India
The northeast monsoon has officially arrived in Kerala, bringing a shift in winds and signaling the start of wetter days ahead.
The IMD says this change isn't just about Kerala: places like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and parts of Andhra Pradesh are also feeling the effects.
Kerala under yellow thunderstorm alert Friday
A yellow alert has been issued for Kerala for Friday as thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 50km per hour are likely.
While some areas like Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram saw cooler weather, spots in north and central Kerala stayed warmer than usual.
IMD forecasts highs around 32 degrees Celsius and lows near 25 degrees Celsius for the next few days, so keep an umbrella handy!