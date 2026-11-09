Northeast or Mid-Atlantic could see snow Thursday night through Saturday
Heads up, parts of the US are gearing up for a snowstorm from Thursday night through Saturday.
NOAA's Weather Prediction Center says the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic could see at least one inch of snow as a low-pressure system sweeps in, bringing a mix of rain, snow, and chilly temperatures just in time for the weekend.
Winter outlook warmer and wetter
While this storm will bring widespread precipitation (think rain at lower elevations and snowfall up high), the bigger winter picture is actually warmer and wetter than usual across most of the country.
Northern spots like the Northeast and Great Lakes might get less snow overall this season, but places like the Southern Rockies, Southeast, and even Salt Lake City could see more flakes than normal.
Keep an eye on local updates if you're in those areas!