Northern and central India swelter while northeast drenched by storms

IMD warns of east India heat

The IMD has put out heat wave warnings for east Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, as temperatures in places like Patna (42 degrees Celsius) and Gaya (43 degrees Celsius) soar.

Meanwhile, West Bengal and Sikkim just saw up to four centimeters of rain in one day, and more storms are on the way for Assam and Meghalaya.

Even central states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra could see thunderstorms with hail—so whether you're battling heat or dodging downpours, it's a week to keep an eye on the weather!