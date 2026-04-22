Northern and central India swelter while northeast drenched by storms
India's weather is all over the place right now; much of northern and central regions are sweating through intense heat, with Banda in Uttar Pradesh hitting a blazing 44.2 degrees Celsius.
At the same time, the northeast is getting drenched with heavy rain and thunderstorms, making for some pretty wild contrasts across the country.
IMD warns of east India heat
The IMD has put out heat wave warnings for east Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, as temperatures in places like Patna (42 degrees Celsius) and Gaya (43 degrees Celsius) soar.
Meanwhile, West Bengal and Sikkim just saw up to four centimeters of rain in one day, and more storms are on the way for Assam and Meghalaya.
Even central states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra could see thunderstorms with hail—so whether you're battling heat or dodging downpours, it's a week to keep an eye on the weather!