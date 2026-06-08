Northern Kerala orange alert up to 20cm rain, Delhi-NCR 42-44°C

Kerala, Lakshadweep under yellow alerts

Most of Kerala and Lakshadweep are under yellow alerts until June 11, meaning more rain and possible flash floods or landslides.

Coastal areas may see strong winds up to 50km per hour.

In Delhi-NCR (and nearby spots like Noida and Gurugram), the IMD predicts temperatures will drop by about 4 to 6 degrees Celsius once the storms roll in.

Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan can also expect scattered thunderstorms from June 11-13 thanks to a western disturbance.