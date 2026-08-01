Northern Railways ordered to pay ₹80,000 after Rajdhani bag theft
Northern Railways has been ordered to pay ₹80,000 in compensation after a woman's handbag was stolen from the 3AC coach of the Rajdhani Express back in December 2021.
Her bag had a mangalsutra worth ₹65,000, some cash, and her bank passbook.
The case went to the consumer commission after the incident left her distressed.
Commission finds absent attendant, missing records
The commission called this a "deficiency in service" by Northern Railways, especially since the theft happened when no coach attendant was around.
The compensation covers both her loss and mental harassment, with extra interest if payment is delayed.
While Northern Railways argued it is not responsible for unbooked luggage, the commission pointed out gaps like missing staff records and mixed-up statements about what happened that night.