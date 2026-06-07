Nor'wester strikes Bhubaneswar, 200+ trees down and temperature drops 14°C
Bhubaneswar got hit by a wild nor'wester storm on Saturday evening, with winds up to 100km/h tearing through the city.
Over 200 trees were knocked down, electric poles took a hit, and about 300 stalls at an international trade fair were wrecked.
The upside? The temperature dropped by a cool 14 degrees Celsius, finally giving everyone some relief from the crazy heat.
Fatal accident at Rasulgahg chhak
The storm lasted just over half an hour, but caused real trouble: a truck driver losing control in strong winds led to a fatal accident at Rasulgahg Chhak.
fire services rushed out to clear blocked roads, and Fire Services teams were deployed to clear uprooted trees blocking roads.
Meanwhile, weather officials say more thunderstorms could be coming soon, so everyone's being urged to stay alert.