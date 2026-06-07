Nor'wester strikes Bhubaneswar, 200+ trees down and temperature drops 14°C India Jun 07, 2026

Bhubaneswar got hit by a wild nor'wester storm on Saturday evening, with winds up to 100km/h tearing through the city.

Over 200 trees were knocked down, electric poles took a hit, and about 300 stalls at an international trade fair were wrecked.

The upside? The temperature dropped by a cool 14 degrees Celsius, finally giving everyone some relief from the crazy heat.