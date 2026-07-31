'Not beyond reformation': Why Tahir Hussain was spared death penalty 

Delivering the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh of Karkardooma Court said the barbarity with which this "horrendous crime was committed is nauseating and sickening."

The court said the savagery did not end with the murder of Sharma.

"Instead, the body was strapped like an animal as if the hatred had still not satiated. The body was then thrown into the nallah (drain)... The crime test, thus, tilts the case toward rarest of rare cases," the court said.