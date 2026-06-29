Not Modi, these 2 top officials to attend Khamenei's funeral
What's the story
Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India at the state funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ANI reported, citing Iranian sources. Iran had invited Narendra Modi to the state funeral and burial ceremonies of the Iranian leader, but he declined, reportedly due to prior commitments in Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia.
Funeral schedule
Funeral ceremonies to be held in multiple cities
The funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei will commence on July 4 and continue till July 9 in different Iranian cities. The ceremonies will start at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex, where his body will lie in state for public viewing on July 4 and 5. Public processions are planned in Tehran and Qom, with prayers also being held in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.
Burial details
Final burial ceremony in Mashhad
The final burial ceremony of Ayatollah Khamenei will take place on July 9 at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, his hometown. The Iranian authorities have declared public holidays across Tehran province during this official mourning period. Millions of mourners and several foreign dignitaries are expected to attend these ceremonies, which were initially scheduled for March but postponed due to regional conflict.