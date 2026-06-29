Not Modi, these 2 top officials to attend Khamenei's funeral 

Funeral schedule

Funeral ceremonies to be held in multiple cities

The funeral ceremonies for Ayatollah Khamenei will commence on July 4 and continue till July 9 in different Iranian cities. The ceremonies will start at Tehran's Grand Mosalla complex, where his body will lie in state for public viewing on July 4 and 5. Public processions are planned in Tehran and Qom, with prayers also being held in Iraq's holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.