'Not to teach students but...': Modi on 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students across India during the second episode of the ninth season of " Pariksha Pe Charcha ." The first episode was held on February 6. In this episode, PM Modi connected with students from various cities, including Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and Delhi. He said he has been interacting with Classes 10 and 12 students for years through "Pariksha Pe Charcha," adding that he engages in these conversations to "learn, not to teach."

Future vision Students carry Viksit Bharat 2047 dream: PM Modi Responding to a student's question on contributing toward Viksit Bharat 2047, PM Modi said he was happy that students are thinking about the country's future. He said, "I felt good to see that the students of Classes 10 and 12 in my country also carry the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047 in their minds. This is a matter of great happiness for me." He stressed adopting developed countries' habits like turning off engines at red lights and reducing wastage.

Tech caution Caution against overdependence on technology The prime minister also cautioned students against being overly dependent on technology. He said artificial intelligence and mobile phones should be used as tools, not masters. "We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone," he said. PM Modi emphasized using technology efficiently without becoming slaves to it.

Discipline focus Discipline key to success PM Modi also emphasized the importance of discipline along with inspiration in achieving success. He said motivation alone is not enough without discipline. "If there is no discipline, then no matter how much inspiration there is, it will not be of any use," he said. He also stressed the need for a balanced approach between education and pursuing sports or other talents.

Student engagement PM Modi's travel tips for students In a separate session with Raipur students, PM Modi shared local snacks Thethri and Khurmi. When asked about travel destinations for students, he advised them to list places near their district or city. He encouraged students to support classmates who struggle academically by befriending them and explaining topics. "Students should befriend them and explain topics to them," he said.